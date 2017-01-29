Dimitri Payet: West Ham agree fee to sell France international to Marseille

Dimitri Payet is set to rejoin former club Marseille after West Ham agreed a fee with the French side.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic revealed earlier this month that Payet did not want to play for the club, but added the forward, 29, would not be sold.

But, after rejecting two bids from Marseille and signing Robert Snodgrass, West Ham have decided to sell the France international.

Payet joined West Ham from Marseille for £10.7m in June 2015.

He excelled in his first season with the London club, scoring 12 goals and earning a nomination for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

In February 2016 he signed a new contract to tie him to the Hammers to the summer of 2021.

He then helped France reach the final of Euro 2016, where the hosts were beaten by Portugal.

However, Payet has struggled this season, scoring just three goals for the Hammers.