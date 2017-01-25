Hull City v Manchester United

Media playback is not supported on this device League Cup: Who will be victorious in semi-finals?

Hull will be without midfielder Ryan Mason, who suffered a fractured skull at Chelsea, as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit to reach the EFL Cup final.

Centre-back Curtis Davies is out with hamstring problem, but new signings Lazar Markovic and Omar Elabdellaoui could make their debuts.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is available after missing the league draw at Stoke through illness.

Luke Shaw could start but Eric Bailly is still unavailable.

The Ivorian is returning to Old Trafford after his side's elimination form the Africa Cup of Nations but will not feature at Hull.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho says the club face a fixture logjam should they avoid defeat against Hull and reach the final at Wembley.

The final, against Southampton, takes place on 26 February, the date which United were originally scheduled to face local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

"I know that it's going to be hard if we go step by step," said Mourinho. "The match against Manchester City I'm sure they will choose an amazing moment, difficult for us, to make us play against them.

"Then we have Europa League, a non-stop competition. In the Europa League you have to play last 32 and last 16. If we are going to progress it's going to be really difficult."

Tigers head coach Marco Silva said Mason's injury has put a season in why the club are battling against relegation into perspective.

The Portuguese said: "At this moment we need to forget everything. The most important is the player and his family - the other things are not important.

"It is important to support the player and his family. Of course it's not an easy moment for us, the team."

MATCH FACTS

Manchester United have won 12 and lost none of their past 13 matches against Hull in all competitions.

On 26 of the 27 previous occasions a side has lost a League Cup semi-final first leg by two or more goals they have gone out - the exception was Aston Villa in 1993-94, who lost 3-1 to Tranmere Rovers in the first leg before winning the second leg 3-1 and triumphing 5-4 on penalties.

Manchester United have progressed to the final on each of the three previous occasions they have won the first leg of a League Cup semi-final, doing so in 1982-83 against Arsenal, 1990-91 against Leeds United and 1993-94 against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their past six home League Cup matches (won three, drawn three), scoring once in each match.

The Red Devils have lost four of their past five away League Cup matches against Premier League opposition (won one), most recently losing 2-1 to Sunderland in January 2014.

United have never lost a match at the KCOM Stadium, winning four and drawing one in five previous Premier League clashes there. Their last away defeat to Hull came in November 1974 at Boothferry Park in a Second Division match under the management of Tommy Docherty.

Hull haven't scored in any of their past four matches against United - their last scorer was Matty Fryatt in a Premier League clash in May 2014.

Wayne Rooney has had a hand in five goals in his past four appearances at the KCOM Stadium for United (two goals, three assists).