BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cracking goals from the third-round replays

Deacon, Gouffran & Arnold: Cracking replay goals

Watch a selection of the best goals from the FA Cup third-round replays, including a great finish from Newcastle's Yoan Gouffran and Nathan Arnold's last-gasp winner for Lincoln City.

WATCH MORE: Lincoln commentator's joy at FA Cup winner

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.

FA Cup Highlights

Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Origi penalty saved by McCormick

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham

Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Norwich

Lincoln commentator's joy at FA Cup winner

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton Utd

Highlights: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)

Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-1 Bristol City

Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town

Third Round

Highlights: Cambridge Utd 1-2 Leeds Utd

Stunning goals from the FA Cup third round

Al-Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error

Howler from Wildsmith gifts Negredo goal

Highlights: Accrington 2-1 Luton

Highlights: Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

Highlights: Birmingham 1-1 Newcastle

Highlights: Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley

Highlights: Bolton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Highlights: Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh

Highlights: Brighton 2-0 MK Dons

Highlights: Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood

Highlights: Cardiff 1-2 Fulham

Highlights: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough Utd

Highlights: Everton 1-2 Leicester

Highlights: Huddersfield 4-0 Port Vale

Highlights: Hull 2-0 Swansea

Highlights: Ipswich 2-2 Lincoln City

Highlights: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Reading

Highlights: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheff Wed

Highlights: Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

Highlights: Norwich 2-2 Southampton

Highlights: Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal

Highlights: QPR 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Highlights: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United

Highlights: Stoke 0-2 Wolves

Highlights: Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Aston Villa

Highlights: Watford 2-0 Burton

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Derby

Highlights: Wigan 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Highlights: Wycombe 2-1 Stourbridge

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

