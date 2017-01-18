BBC Sport - FA Cup: Newcastle United 3-1 Birmingham City highlights
Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham
- From the section Football
Matt Ritchie's double helps Newcastle ease into the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-1 victory over fellow Championship side Birmingham at St James' Park.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-1 Birmingham City
