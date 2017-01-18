Matt Ritchie's double helps Newcastle ease into the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-1 victory over fellow Championship side Birmingham at St James' Park.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-1 Birmingham City

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.