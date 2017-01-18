BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southampton 1-0 Norwich City highlights
Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Norwich
- From the section Football
Shane Long caps his 100th appearance for Southampton by bundling in a stoppage-time winner to see off Norwich in a dire FA Cup third-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-0 Norwich City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired