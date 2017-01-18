Dave Jones: Hartlepool United ex-Wolves, Cardiff and Wednesday boss as manager

Dave Jones has taken charge of 813 games as a manager

League Two side Hartlepool United have appointed Dave Jones as manager to replace Craig Hignett.

The 60-year-old will take charge on Monday with Under-21 coach Sam Collins remaining in charge for Saturday's fixture against Stevenage.

Jones was last in management in 2013 at Sheffield Wednesday and has also had spells at Cardiff, Wolves, Southampton and Stockport.

Kevin Cooper has been confirmed as the new Pools assistant manager.

A club statement said the appointment of Jones "represents a real coup for the football club".

Hignett, 47, had an 11-month spell in charge at Victoria Park but left by mutual consent after winning only 14 of 46 league games in charge.

The club are 19th in the table, just four points above the relegation places.

Jones began his managerial career in 1995 and has achieved three promotions, including winning a place in the Premier League with Wolves in 2003, as well as guiding Cardiff to the 2008 FA Cup final.

Cooper played under him at both clubs and the pair's first game in charge of Hartlepool will be a trip to bottom side Newport on 28 January.

Jones' managerial record

Stockport - 117 games, W 57, D 32, L 28

Southampton - 113 games, W 37, D 22, L 54

Wolves - 187 games, W 75, D 52, L 60

Cardiff - 315 games - W 132, D 84, L 99

Sheffield Wednesday - 81 games, W 29, D 22 L 30

'No brainer' appointment

Dave Jones' Cardiff lost to Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth in the 2008 FA Cup final

Chairman Gary Coxall said the club received over 100 applications, but Jones quickly became the "stand-out candidate".

"I think it's a brilliant appointment and one that really shows the direction this club is going to start moving in," he told the Pools website.

"One thing that stands out is how meticulous he is in his approach to management and if you can have that alone in League Two then I think it's a platform for success.

"This is the right decision. You just look at the fact he had managed in the Premier League, the Championship and in the FA Cup Final - to get someone like that make the decision to appoint him a no-brainer."