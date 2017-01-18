Emilio Nsue: Birmingham City sign Middlesbrough winger

From the section

Emilio Nsue played five times for Middlesbrough this season

Championship side Birmingham City have signed Middlesbrough winger Emilio Nsue for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Equatorial Guinea international joined Boro from Mallorca in 2014 but has not featured since September.

He scored three times in 40 league games last season as Middlesbrough were promoted back to the Premier League.

Nsue, 27, is new manager Gianfranco Zola's third January signing after Lukas Jutkiewicz and Craig Gardner.

