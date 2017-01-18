BBC Sport - FA Cup: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool highlights
Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool
- From the section Football
Lucas Leiva scores his first goal in almost seven years to send Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Plymouth.
MATCH REPORT: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired