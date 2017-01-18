BBC Sport - FA Cup: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool highlights

Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Lucas Leiva scores his first goal in almost seven years to send Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Plymouth.

MATCH REPORT: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.

FA Cup Highlights

Video

Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Video

Origi penalty saved by McCormick

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Norwich

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lincoln commentator's joy at FA Cup winner

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Fleetwood 0-1 Bristol City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Third Round

Video

Highlights: Cambridge Utd 1-2 Leeds Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Stunning goals from the FA Cup third round

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Al-Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error

Video

Howler from Wildsmith gifts Negredo goal

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Accrington 2-1 Luton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Birmingham 1-1 Newcastle

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Bolton 0-0 Crystal Palace

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Brighton 2-0 MK Dons

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Cardiff 1-2 Fulham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Everton 1-2 Leicester

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Huddersfield 4-0 Port Vale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Hull 2-0 Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Ipswich 2-2 Lincoln City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Reading

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheff Wed

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Norwich 2-2 Southampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: QPR 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Stoke 0-2 Wolves

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Aston Villa

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Watford 2-0 Burton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Derby

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wigan 2-0 Nottingham Forest

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wycombe 2-1 Stourbridge

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired