BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lucas goal gives Liverpool the lead at Plymouth
Lucas heads Liverpool into lead in replay
- From the section Football
Lucas Leiva heads Liverpool into the lead against Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third-round replay.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired