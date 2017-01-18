Diego de Girolamo: Bristol City midfielder signs new contract to 2018

Bristol City midfielder Diego de Girolamo has signed a new contract with the Championship club until 2018, with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old joined Cheltenham Town on 1 January on loan until the summer, having signed for Bristol City in July.

He has scored four goals in four appearances so far for the League Two side, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 EFL Trophy win over Leicester City.

"Diego has got undoubted ability and talent," said head coach Lee Johnson.

"He's been very professional and produced some great performances for the Under-23s."