Claudio Ranieri: Leicester manager inducted in Italian Hall of Fame

Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri led Leicester to the title in his first season in charge

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been inducted into the Italian Football Federation's Hall of Fame.

He became the third Italian manager to win the Premier League title with an astonishing victory in the 2015-16 season.

The 65-year-old is included alongside former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti and ex-Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

The FIGC promotes the efforts of Italians working within football.

The nine other new inductees were:

Giuseppe Bergomi (Italian player)

Paulo Roberto Falcao (Foreign player)

Silvio Berlusconi (Italian director)

Graziano Cesari (Italian referee)

Paolo Rossi (Italian veteran)

Melania Gabbiadini (Female Italian player)

Posthumous Awards:

Nils Liedholm (Swedish former AC Milan player)

Giulio Campanati (football referee and Italian entrepreneur)

Cesare Maldini (Italian player)

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired