Celtic: Mikael Lustig signs new deal with club until 2019

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig
Mikael Lustig has won 55 caps for the Swedish national side

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until May 2019.

The Swede, who joined the club from Rosenborg in 2012, was due to be out of contract in the summer.

Announcing the deal on their official website, Celtic said Lustig has become "an integral part of the team's success over the past few seasons".

The Sweden international, 30, has won four league titles, one Scottish Cup and two League Cups with Celtic.

He has made more than 150 club appearances since moving to Glasgow and been capped by his country 55 times.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired