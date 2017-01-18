Harry Arter: Former non-league player Alfie Barker charged by FA over tweets

Harry Arter played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal in the match about which Barker posted the comments

Ex-Hitchin player Alfie Barker has been charged by the FA in relation to tweets sent to Bournemouth's Harry Arter about the death of his baby daughter.

Bournemouth lost a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday, 3 January.

Barker, on Hitchin's books at the time, later posted: "Big hype just for a disappointment like the nine months leading up to your child's birth."

Barker, who was sacked, has until 25 January to respond to the charge.

He later apologised for his "disgraceful comments" and said that he would accept any punishment given to him.

Barker, who takes medication to combat the symptoms of ADHD and a mild form of autism, was sacked by both Hitchin and Codicote FC, where he had been on loan.

Arter and partner Rachel's baby daughter Renee was stillborn in December 2015.

In relation to Barker's charge, it is alleged he posted comments which were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.