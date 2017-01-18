Mick McCarthy: 'If Ipswich Town want to sack me, so be it'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has said his future is out of his hands after the "dreadful" FA Cup 1-0 third-round replay loss to Lincoln City.

Nathan Arnold's injury-time goal sent the Imps through at the expense of a side 59 places higher in the pyramid.

Ipswich are 14th in the Championship, without successive wins all season.

"If the club want to sack me, so be it, and if the fans are that sick of me then that makes life difficult for me at every game," said McCarthy.

"When we win it's OK, and when we lose it's 'I'm getting sacked in the morning'.

"I've had wonderful support from the fans, I'm not going to complain about them.

"That was disappointing for all of us, and even more so for the guys that have travelled up, paid their money and watched a dreadful performance."

National League side Lincoln twice took the lead in the original tie to earn a replay at Sincil Bank and played superbly to defeat the 1978 FA Cup winners and reach the fourth round for the first time in 41 years.

McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk: "Clearly it wasn't a good performance but I am going to congratulate Lincoln and say how well they played. They dominated the game.

"I would expect better from my team and I didn't get it. I'm not going stand here and berate my players because they're the ones I have to trust and rely on.

"They're bitterly disappointed with how we played."