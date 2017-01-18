BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lincoln commentator's joy at winning goal
Lincoln commentator's joy at FA Cup winner
- From the section Football
BBC Radio Lincolnshire commentator Michael Hortin gets carried away as Nathan Arnold scores a late winner against Ipswich to send non-league Lincoln through to the FA Cup fourth round.
