Blackpool forward Bright Osayi-Samuel scores a 120th-minute winner as the League Two side shock hosts Barnsley 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay.

MATCH REPORT: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.

FA People's Cup: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.