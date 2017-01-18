BBC Sport - FA Cup: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet) highlights
Highlights: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)
- From the section Football
Blackpool forward Bright Osayi-Samuel scores a 120th-minute winner as the League Two side shock hosts Barnsley 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool (aet)
