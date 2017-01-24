Liverpool v Southampton
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Full match commentary on on BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Joel Matip is expected to start for the first time in six weeks as Liverpool look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Southampton and reach the EFL Cup final.
Defender Matip had been missing because of confusion over his eligibility but is cleared to play.
Southampton could be without key defender Virgil van Dijk (ankle).
Jack Stephens may start in his place as the Saints aim for a first major cup final since 2003.
Matip was included in the provisional Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations but was one of seven players to say they did not want to play.
Cameroon said he had refused a call-up, and Fifa rules state a player may be blocked from featuring for his club if he refuses to play for his country. But he has now been cleared.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "If we had been down 3-0 we would have to think about a few things but it is only 1-0 and so still everything is possible for us."
Van Dijk limped off after 55 minutes of Southampton's 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend and was replaced by Stephens.
The England Under-21 international will play if Van Dijk is not fit, and manager Claude Puel says he has no fears going into the second leg at Anfield defending a lead given to his side by Nathan Redmond.
Puel said: "Of course, it is special to play at Liverpool but I think it will be an exciting game.
"It is important for all of the players, the squad, to play this game with a positive attitude. It will be dangerous and not good to just defend and try to preserve this lead."
Forward Josh Sims could feature after signing a new three-year deal this week.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the fifth time Liverpool have gone into a League Cup second leg with a deficit - however, on the past two occasions they have recovered to reach the final, doing so against Crystal Palace in 2000-01 and Sheffield United in 2002-03.
- The Saints are aiming to reach the final of the League Cup for only the second time - in 1978-79 they eliminated Leeds in the semi-finals before losing to Nottingham Forest in the final.
- The Reds have won three of their four home League Cup matches against Southampton, most recently a 3-1 victory in November 2002 with goals from Patrik Berger, El Hadji Diouf and Milan Baros.
- Southampton have won their past three away League Cup matches against top-flight opposition, defeating Arsenal (2014-15 and 2016-17) and Stoke (2014-15); prior to this run, they had won just two of the previous 27.
- Only Aston Villa (82) and Arsenal (78) have won more home League Cup matches than Liverpool (75).
- Six of the last eight teams to win the first leg of the League Cup semi-final at home by a one-goal margin have been eliminated - only Sunderland in 2013-14 and Tottenham in 2014-15 have then reached the final.
- Liverpool have not lost back-to-back League Cup matches since 2005, when they lost to Chelsea in the 2004-05 final followed by a third-round defeat by Crystal Palace in October.
- In 53 previous home League Cup matches against top-flight opponents, Liverpool have only failed to score in four.
- Only Aston Villa (467) have scored more goals in League Cup history than Liverpool (466).