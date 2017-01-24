Liverpool v Southampton

Southampton forward Nathan Redmond scored the only goal in the first leg

Joel Matip is expected to start for the first time in six weeks as Liverpool look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Southampton and reach the EFL Cup final.

Defender Matip had been missing because of confusion over his eligibility but is cleared to play.

Southampton could be without key defender Virgil van Dijk (ankle).

Jack Stephens may start in his place as the Saints aim for a first major cup final since 2003.

Matip was included in the provisional Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations but was one of seven players to say they did not want to play.

Cameroon said he had refused a call-up, and Fifa rules state a player may be blocked from featuring for his club if he refuses to play for his country. But he has now been cleared.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "If we had been down 3-0 we would have to think about a few things but it is only 1-0 and so still everything is possible for us."

Van Dijk limped off after 55 minutes of Southampton's 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend and was replaced by Stephens.

The England Under-21 international will play if Van Dijk is not fit, and manager Claude Puel says he has no fears going into the second leg at Anfield defending a lead given to his side by Nathan Redmond.

Puel said: "Of course, it is special to play at Liverpool but I think it will be an exciting game.

"It is important for all of the players, the squad, to play this game with a positive attitude. It will be dangerous and not good to just defend and try to preserve this lead."

Forward Josh Sims could feature after signing a new three-year deal this week.

