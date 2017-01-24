Celtic v St Johnstone

Celtic captain Scott Brown tackles St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon

Celtic are aiming to equal a club record of 26 unbeaten domestic games when St Johnstone visit Glasgow.

Defender Mikael Lustig is a doubt with a stiff back after Sunday's Scottish Cup victory against Albion Rovers.

Striker Leigh Griffiths missed out at the weekend but has recovered from a tight calf muscle.

Saints midfielder Murray Davidson returns from illness after missing the Scottish Cup win over Stenhousemuir but Richard Foster is suspended.

That means Keith Watson is likely to retain his place at right-back. It will be a first league appearance this season for the 27-year-old, who suffered a thigh injury on his League Cup debut for the Perth club back in July.

Victory over St Johnstone would see Celtic move 22 points clear of second-placed Rangers in their pursuit of a sixth consecutive Premiership title.

Celtic captain Scott Brown:

"We have a lot to play for and there are still a lot of points there," said Brown, who has revealed he has held talks over a possible testimonial as he prepares to make his 400th appearance for the club on Wednesday.

"The way we are playing just now is great to watch but pitches are all going to start chopping up now and it's not going to be as pretty or as good football as it has been. But we can deal with that and we can play in all different ways."

"I didn't even know it will be my 400th game. It's been a good nine and a half years so far and here's hoping for another nine and a half years.

"It means so much to me to be here and to keep playing and enjoying my football. We are having a great season so far and we want to maintain that for as long as we possibly can."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright:

"What has impressed me about the current Celtic team is the tempo they play at because they put you under pressure when they have the ball.

"But even more than that, the way they press you and the work-rate when they don't have it is massively important.

"I'd definitely say this team are up there with the one 'Lenny' [Neil Lennon]took through the group stages of the Champions League.

"The key for us is keeping the ball. Hopefully we'll stay well organised and difficult to break down, but it's what we do when we're in possession that will determine how we get on.

"Celtic will have a lot of the ball, we know that, but when we do get it we've got to make sure we keep it."