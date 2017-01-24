Championship
Leeds19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Pontus Jansson
Pontus Jansson is on a season-long loan deal from Torino

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Leeds United welcome back defender Pontus Jansson after he served a two-match ban for 10 bookings.

    Garry Monk's side, who lost 3-2 at Barnsley on Saturday, will go back up to third with a win.

    Nottingham Forest are without defender Matt Mills, who sustained a groin injury in their win over Bristol City.

    Joe Worrall is in contention to replace Mills, who was named captain by caretaker boss Gary Brazil after the sale of Henri Lansbury to Aston Villa.

    Match facts

    • Leeds are winless in their last eight league encounters with Nottingham Forest, losing five (D3).
    • Forest have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three trips to Elland Road in league competition (W2 D1).
    • Chris Wood has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league games against Nottingham Forest (four goals, one assist).
    • Along with Brentford, Leeds have used the fewest players in the Championship this season (23), while Nottingham Forest have used the most (33).
    • Leeds have won their last five home league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. They last won six in a row at Elland Road in January 2013.
    • Nottingham Forest have won just two games and kept just two clean sheets in their 14 Championship away games this season.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton2718632560
    2Newcastle2719173358
    3Reading271548349
    4Huddersfield271548249
    5Leeds2715391048
    6Sheff Wed271368545
    7Derby271278643
    8Barnsley2712510541
    9Fulham27101071240
    10Norwich2712411540
    11Preston271179340
    12Birmingham279108-537
    13Aston Villa278127136
    14Ipswich279711-534
    15Brentford279612-133
    16Cardiff279612-1033
    17QPR279612-1133
    18Wolves278811-332
    19Nottm Forest278613-730
    20Bristol City278316-427
    21Wigan276714-825
    22Burton276714-1125
    23Blackburn276714-1225
    24Rotherham274419-3316
    View full Championship table

