Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Pontus Jansson is on a season-long loan deal from Torino

Leeds United welcome back defender Pontus Jansson after he served a two-match ban for 10 bookings.

Garry Monk's side, who lost 3-2 at Barnsley on Saturday, will go back up to third with a win.

Nottingham Forest are without defender Matt Mills, who sustained a groin injury in their win over Bristol City.

Joe Worrall is in contention to replace Mills, who was named captain by caretaker boss Gary Brazil after the sale of Henri Lansbury to Aston Villa.

Leeds are winless in their last eight league encounters with Nottingham Forest, losing five (D3).

Forest have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three trips to Elland Road in league competition (W2 D1).

Chris Wood has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league games against Nottingham Forest (four goals, one assist).

Along with Brentford, Leeds have used the fewest players in the Championship this season (23), while Nottingham Forest have used the most (33).

Leeds have won their last five home league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. They last won six in a row at Elland Road in January 2013.

Nottingham Forest have won just two games and kept just two clean sheets in their 14 Championship away games this season.

