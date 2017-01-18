BBC Sport - FA Cup: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland highlights

Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Burnley progress to the FA Cup fourth round as goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray prove enough against a dispirited Sunderland at Turf Moor.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

