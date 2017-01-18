BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City highlights
Highlights: Fleetwood 0-1 Bristol City
- From the section Football
Jamie Paterson's early strike sees Championship side Bristol City through to the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of League One Fleetwood Town.
MATCH REPORT:Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
FA People's Cup: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired