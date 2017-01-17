FA Cup round-up: Late goals see Lincoln, Sutton and Blackpool through

Media playback is not supported on this device Injury-time goal gives Lincoln incredible win

It was a night of FA Cup upsets as National League sides Lincoln City and Sutton United both defied the odds and produced plenty of late drama to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Lincoln found a stoppage-time winner from Nathan Arnold to see off Championship side Ipswich in front of the BBC One cameras, while Sutton scored twice in added time to come from behind and win at League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Former Ipswich captain Terry Butcher was far from impressed with his old side's display.

"We put Silent Witness off air tonight, but Ipswich will be having an autopsy about how they played over the two games," he said.

"It was insipid and I am embarrassed. Blimey, pick something out of that carcass Mick McCarthy because it was an utter disgrace."

Sutton and Lincoln will now both host Championship opposition in round four - Lincoln take on Brighton while Sutton will host Leeds United.

League Two side Blackpool also joined the club with a winner in the last minute of extra-time to knock out Barnsley.

Elsewhere League One side Bolton sensed an upset when they led at Selhurst Park but two Christian Benteke goals gave former Wanderers manager Sam Allardyce his first win as Crystal Palace boss.

Tuesday's match reports

AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United

Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool

Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Fleetwood 0-1 Bristol City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton

Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich

More shocks to come on Wednesday?

League Two side Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to pull off the biggest upset of all on Wednesday evening when they host Liverpool at Home Park.

The Pilgrims travelled back from Anfield with a 0-0 draw last time out to set up the replay at Home Park, where the hosts look set to stick to their defensive tactics from the first game and catch Liverpool cold at the other end.

A home fourth-round tie against Championship side Wolves is the reward should Derek Adams' side claim a famous victory.

Elsewhere, Newcastle host Birmingham in an all-Championship encounter, with Blues boss Gianfranco Zola still looking for his first win in charge after a 1-1 draw in the original tie, and a fourth-round match at League One Oxford on offer.

And Southampton will hope to see off Championship side Norwich City after their progress was stalled by Steven Naismith's injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw on 7 January.

The winner of that tie will host Arsenal in round four on 28 January.

Wednesday's games

Newcastle v Birmingham (19:45 GMT)

Plymouth v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)

Southampton v Norwich (19:45 GMT)