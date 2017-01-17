BBC Sport - FA Cup: Nathan Arnold goal gives Lincoln City incredible win
Injury-time goal gives Lincoln incredible win
- From the section Football
Nathan Arnold scores on the break in injury time to give non-league Lincoln City a 1-0 win against Ipswich Town in their FA Cup third-round replay.
