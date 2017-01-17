BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dan Fitchett goal sparks wild scenes for Sutton
Fitchett goal sparks wild scenes for Sutton
- From the section Football
Dan Fitchett scores in the last few seconds of the match to give non-league Sutton United a 3-1 victory against 10-man AFC Wimbledon in their FA Cup third-round replay.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
FA People's Cup: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired