Allan McGregor: Cardiff City sign Hull's Scotland keeper on loan

Allan McGregor
Allan McGregor has won 35 caps for Scotland

Cardiff City have signed Hull's Scotland international goalkeeper Allan McGregor on loan until the end of the season.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock had said he was keen to bring in a Premier League goalkeeper before Saturday's Championship game with Burton.

McGregor, 34, is behind Eldin Jakupovic and former Cardiff number one David Marshall in Hull's pecking order.

The former Rangers and Besiktas keeper has yet to play this season.

He joined Hull in 2013 for £1.5m and has made 103 appearances for the club.

