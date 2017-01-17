BBC Sport - FA Cup: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United highlights
Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton Utd
- From the section Football
Non-league Sutton set up a glamorous FA Cup fourth-round home tie against Leeds with a thrilling 3-1 replay win at 10-man League One side AFC Wimbledon.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
FA People's Cup: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired