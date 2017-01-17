Non-league Sutton set up a glamorous FA Cup fourth-round home tie against Leeds with a thrilling 3-1 replay win at 10-man League One side AFC Wimbledon.

MATCH REPORT: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United

