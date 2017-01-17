BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town highlights
Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town
Non-league Lincoln City reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in 41 years as Nathan Arnold's injury-time strike secures a deserved 1-0 victory over Ipswich at Sincil Bank.
MATCH REPORT: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
