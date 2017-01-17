Non-league Lincoln City reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in 41 years as Nathan Arnold's injury-time strike secures a deserved 1-0 victory over Ipswich at Sincil Bank.

MATCH REPORT: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town

