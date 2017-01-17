Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender suffers ankle ligament damage

Jan Vertonghen had to be helped off the pitch after turning his ankle

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen suffered ligament damage to his ankle in the win over West Brom on Saturday.

The centre-back, 29, appeared to be in tears after turning his left ankle after half-time at White Hart Lane.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said the injury looked "very bad", after the 4-0 victory.

Vertonghen has played 20 of 21 league matches this season, forming part of a defence that has conceded just 14 goals - the best record in the league.