Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender suffers ankle ligament damage
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen suffered ligament damage to his ankle in the win over West Brom on Saturday.
The centre-back, 29, appeared to be in tears after turning his left ankle after half-time at White Hart Lane.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said the injury looked "very bad", after the 4-0 victory.
Vertonghen has played 20 of 21 league matches this season, forming part of a defence that has conceded just 14 goals - the best record in the league.