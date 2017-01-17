Yaya Toure: Man City midfielder rejects £430,000-a-week move to China

Yaya Toure has made 12 appearances for Manchester City this season, scoring four goals

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has turned down a £430,000-a-week offer from China.

Toure, 33, was the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League in the summer, when it appeared he would play no part under manager Pep Guardiola.

He decided against moving then and gave the same response when he was contacted again to say the offer remained open during the current transfer window.

The Ivorian's contract at the Etihad expires in the summer.

He has been a regular for City since he was recalled to the squad in November and started his seventh consecutive game in the 4-0 defeat at Everton in the Premier League on 15 January.

Toure has been free to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs overseas since 1 January but it is understood he still enjoys the English game.

Guardiola has not given Toure any guarantees about his future beyond the summer.

The Ivorian, who joined City in 2010, has become more important since Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Watford on 14 December that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.