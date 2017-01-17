Birmingham City: Gianfranco Zola waits on targets Emilio Nsue and Cheick Keita

Emilio Nsue has not figured for Middlesbrough since mid-September

Birmingham City are closing in on deals to sign Middlesbrough's Emilio Nsue and fellow full-back Cheick Keita from Italian Serie B side Virtus Entella.

Blues boss Gianfranco Zola has also looked at Derby striker Johnny Russell and Swansea winger Wayne Routledge.

But Spaniard Nsue, 27, who won promotion to the Premier League with Middlesbrough last season and Frenchman Keita, 20, top his list of targets.

"Emilio is a very good player who has been promoted," Zola told BBC WM.

"In this league, he knows what it takes. He has the attacking qualities from a right-back which are important. He is different from [Blues current right-back] Jonathan Spector.

"Jonathan is very good defensively. Emilio is very good offensively. He can bring us something that we need.

"As for Cheick, everyone speaks so highly of him. He is a very good defender. I am sure we can do something with him that might make him a complete player. He is one of those that maybe in a few years we are selling to a big club. He has the potential to reach the top.

"He is very highly rated in Italy and one we have kept an eye on. Juventus and Torino are following him, so he is a valuable player."

Blues are under the impression that Swansea are not really open to selling much-travelled 32-year-old former Aston Villa player Routledge.

"Several clubs are interested," said Zola. "But it is hard work trying to sign players from the Premier League."

He said Birmingham would face competition for Russell.

"Johnny is a very good player who plays in the position we are looking at," Zola added.

"He is one of the players we have had a look at but he is not the only one. It's an interest but we will see what happens. Other teams are looking at the same players."