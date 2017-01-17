BBC Sport - Joel Matip: Jurgen Klopp frustrated by Cameroon row
Klopp frustrated by Matip row
- From the section Football
Jurgen Klopp insists that neither Liverpool nor Joel Matip have done anything wrong following confusion over the Cameroon defender's decision not to play at the Africa Cup of Nations.
READ MORE: Matip could miss six more games
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired