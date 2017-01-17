Gerard Deulofeu: AC Milan want Everton winger on loan deal

Gerard Deulofeu joined Everton on a permanent deal in 2015

Italian club AC Milan want to sign Everton's Gerard Deulofeu on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old winger has made just 13 appearances for the Toffees since Ronald Koeman took over as manager at Goodison Park last summer.

"We are talking with Everton, we have not arrived at a point of agreement," said chief executive Adriano Galliani, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Everton knows we can do loans or loans with right of redemption."

Middlesbrough have also been linked with a January move for Deulofeu.

The Spanish midfielder joined Everton on loan from Barcelona for the 2013-14 season, making the transfer permanent in 2015 for £4.3m.

