Claudio Ranieri: Leicester boss wants Antonio Conte to win Premier League

Ranieri is the third Italian to win the Premier League title after Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea in 2009-10) and Roberto Mancini (Manchester City in 2011-12)

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri wants fellow Italian Antonio Conte to win the Premier League title with current leaders Chelsea.

Ranieri, 65, led the Foxes to a surprise league title last season but his side are currently 15th, 31 points behind his former club.

"As former Chelsea coach and as an Italian supporter, I hope that Conte can achieve the goal," Ranieri said.

"He has shown that the Italian school of coaches is valid more than ever."

Ranieri is contracted to Leicester until 2020 but accepts his long-term future at the club is not safe, despite his success last season.

"I hope to remain in England," he added.

"I'm good here, even though in football one day you are in the stars and the next day in the dust, so never say never."