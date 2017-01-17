Antonio Valencia: Man Utd trigger defender's one-year contract extension

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Antonio Valencia of Manchester United and James Milner of Liverpool
Antonio Valencia (right) has scored 13 goals in the Premier League for Manchester United

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension to Antonio Valencia's contract, signing him up until 2018.

The move comes a week after United activated a similar extension to Marouane Fellaini's contract.

Ecuador international Valencia, 31, was bought as a winger from Wigan in 2009 for an undisclosed fee.

He was converted into a full-back by former United boss Louis van Gaal, having been used occasionally in the role by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Valencia has made 23 starts for United this season, a total exceeded only by Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among the outfield players in Jose Mourinho's squad.

