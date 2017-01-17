Antonio Valencia: Man Utd trigger defender's one-year contract extension

Antonio Valencia (right) has scored 13 goals in the Premier League for Manchester United

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension to Antonio Valencia's contract, signing him up until 2018.

The move comes a week after United activated a similar extension to Marouane Fellaini's contract.

Ecuador international Valencia, 31, was bought as a winger from Wigan in 2009 for an undisclosed fee.

He was converted into a full-back by former United boss Louis van Gaal, having been used occasionally in the role by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Valencia has made 23 starts for United this season, a total exceeded only by Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among the outfield players in Jose Mourinho's squad.

