Brian Reid: Stranraer manager leaves Scottish League One bottom side

Reid led Stranraer to last season's promotion play-offs

Manager Brian Reid has left Stranraer by mutual consent, the Scottish League One club have announced.

A 1-0 defeat by Stenhousemuir sent Stranraer to the foot of the table on Saturday.

The Stair Park club take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie in Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

Reid, 46, twice won promotion to the second tier via the play-offs with Ayr United between 2007 and 2012.

However, after leading Stranraer to last season's Championship play-offs, he could not get the side promoted as Ayr moved up a division.

A defender as a player, Reid played for Greenock Morton, Rangers, Burnley and Queen of the South among others before moving into management.

After leaving Ayr - a club he also played for - Reid worked in the Philippines managing Global FC and then had a brief spell in charge of Nuneaton Town before taking on the Stranraer job in 2015.

"After a meeting and discussion this evening, Stranraer FC can announce that manager Brian Reid has left the club by mutual consent," said Stranraer on their website.

"The club would like to thank Brian for all his endeavours over the past 20 months and wish him well for the future. Brian expressed his gratitude to the club for the opportunity to take the manager's job and was disappointed that the team weren't able to build on last season's run to the play-off final and wished Stranraer FC every success in the future."