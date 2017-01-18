Heather O'Reilly: Arsenal Ladies sign ex-USA midfielder from Kansas City

Heather O'Reilly scored 47 international goals from midfield and provided 55 assists

Former USA midfielder Heather O'Reilly is to join Arsenal Ladies for the 2017 Women's Super League Spring Series.

O'Reilly retired from international duty last year with 231 caps, three Olympic gold medals and victory in the 2015 World Cup.

The 32-year-old has joined from FC Kansas City, having previously played for New Jersey Wildcats, Sky Blue FC and Boston Breakers.

The Gunners won the Women's FA Cup in 2016 and finished third in WSL 1.

O'Reilly, whose contract length has not been disclosed, told Kansas City's club website: "I will have conversations about my potential future in the NWSL when those conversations need to happen."

She made her international debut in March 2002 at the age of 17, is the second American to join a WSL club so far in January, following winger Crystal Dunn's move to Chelsea Ladies from Washington Spirit.