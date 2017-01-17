Bacary Sagna: Manchester City defender fined for Instagram post

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 by the Football Association for misconduct in relation to comments posted on social media.

The France international posted "10 against 12" on Instagram after his side's 2-1 win over Burnley.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute of the match on 2 January when referee Lee Mason sent off Fernandinho.

The FA said the post, which was later deleted, "questioned the integrity of the match official".

Sagna has also been warned about his future conduct.