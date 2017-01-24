Match ends, Morocco 1, Côte d'Ivoire 0.
Afcon 2017: Morocco knock Ivory Coast out of tournament
Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals and knock out the champions.
Rachid Alioui scored with a terrific shot from 25 yards to earn the win for Morocco and their coach Herve Renard, who led the Ivorians to the 2015 title.
Ivory Coast needed a win to go through but gave a listless performance, creating only two chances of note.
Wilfried Zaha shot weakly from 12 yards, while Salomon Kalou's header from a tight angle clipped a post.
The Elephants lacked urgency in their play and go home after appearing not to put up a fight.
Even after going behind they were unable to cause the organised and disciplined Morocco defence any problems.
Morocco went into the game knowing that a draw was very likely to be enough for them to qualify from Group C and their game plan from the start was to stay compact and hit on the counter-attack.
It served to frustrate their opponents, who opted for the long-ball approach on a shocking pitch and failed to find any penetration.
Morocco could have added a second on the counter-attack but 19-year-old full-back Hamza Mendyl shot into the side netting after running half the length of the pitch.
They will play the winner of Group D in the last eight on Sunday.
DR Congo are also through from Group C, finishing top of the table after beating Togo 3-1.
Line-ups
Morocco
- 12Mohan MohamediBooked at 87mins
- 17Dirar
- 5BenatiaBooked at 30mins
- 4da Costa
- 6Saiss
- 2Mendyl
- 8El AhmadiBooked at 82mins
- 14Boussoufa
- 7En-Nesyri
- 11FajrSubstituted forObbadiat 83'minutes
- 20BouhaddouzSubstituted forAliouiat 42'minutesSubstituted forBoutaibat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bounou
- 3Chafik
- 9El-Arabi
- 10Rherras
- 13Boutaib
- 15Ait Bennasser
- 16El Kaddouri
- 18Atouchi
- 19Obbadi
- 21Carcela-González
- 22El Kharroubi
- 23Alioui
Ivory Coast
- 16Gbohouo
- 17Aurier
- 21BaillyBooked at 58mins
- 19Deli
- 5Kanon
- 10DoukoureSubstituted forSeriat 52'minutes
- 20Serey Dié
- 11KessiéSubstituted forGradelat 84'minutes
- 9ZahaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forKodjiaat 75'minutes
- 12Bony
- 8Kalou
Substitutes
- 1Mande
- 2Pepe
- 3N'Guessan
- 4Koné
- 6Seri
- 7Angban
- 13Sio
- 14Kodjia
- 15Gradel
- 18Traoré
- 22Bagayoko
- 23Sangaré
- Referee:
- Néant Alioum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home28
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morocco 1, Côte d'Ivoire 0.
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Munir.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Max Gradel.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) because of an injury.
Offside, Morocco. Karim El Ahmadi tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
Foul by Simon Deli (Côte d'Ivoire).
Romain Saiss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Khalid Boutaib replaces Rachid Alioui.
Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco).
Offside, Morocco. Nabil Dirar tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
Hand ball by Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco).
Booking
Munir (Morocco) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Manuel da Costa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Morocco. Mbark Boussoufa tries a through ball, but Rachid Alioui is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Max Gradel replaces Franck Kessié.
Attempt missed. Geoffroy Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mounir Obbadi (Morocco).
Attempt saved. Salomon Kalou (Côte d'Ivoire) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Geoffroy Serey Dié.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Mounir Obbadi replaces Faycal Fajr.
Booking
Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) is shown the yellow card.
Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco).
Attempt missed. Hamza Mendyl (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri following a fast break.
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Faycal Fajr.
Geoffroy Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rachid Alioui (Morocco).
Salomon Kalou (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco).
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Nabil Dirar (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Hamza Mendyl.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Jonathan Kodjia replaces Wilfried Zaha.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire).
Romain Saiss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.