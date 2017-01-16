Karleigh Osborne: Kilmarnock sign defender from Plymouth

Osborne could not find a place in promotion-chasing Plymouth's first team

Kilmarnock have signed Karleigh Osborne on a two-year contract following the defender's release from Plymouth.

The 28-year-old started his senior career at Brentford and has had spells at Millwall, Bristol City, Colchester United and AFC Wimbledon.

Following his summer move to Home Park, he made just one appearance as a substitute for the League Two side.

"It's going to be a great challenge for me and I'm really excited for what's ahead," said Osborne.

"I've got friends at Rangers and Partick Thistle. This league is well known and I'm proud to be here.

"I bring experience and I'll give my all to help the boys move up the table."

Kilmarnock, who sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, signed Newcastle trio Cal Roberts, Sean Longstaff and Freddie Woodman on loan last week.