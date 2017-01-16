Dimitri Payet: West Ham reject Marseille's improved bid

West Ham have rejected a second bid from Marseille for France forward Dimitri Payet.

The improved offer from the Ligue 1 side - reported to be £1m higher than an initial £19m bid - was turned down by Hammers chairman David Sullivan.

Sullivan is said to be taking a tough stance and refusing to be bullied into a quick sale, with the club having no financial need to sell.

Payet, 29, is not currently training with the West Ham first team.

The France international will continue to work with the under-23s.

West Ham would prefer Payet to apologise to supporters and return to first-team training.