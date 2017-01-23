Championship
Brighton19:45Cardiff
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Cardiff City

Glenn Murray
Glenn Murray has scored 15 goals in 26 Championship appearances for Brighton this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Brighton will assess captain Bruno (groin) and striker Sam Baldock (calf), who both missed Friday's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

    Leading scorer Glenn Murray is banned after his red card in that game and defender Gaetan Bong (knee) is out.

    Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has no new injury worries as he targets a fourth consecutive league win.

    Defender Bruno Ecuele Manga is expected back this week from the Africa Cup of Nations after Gabon were eliminated.

    Victory would take Brighton to the top of the Championship table.

    The match has been rearranged after the scheduled meeting on 30 December was postponed because of fog.

    Brighton boss Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

    "In my time here we haven't had a comfortable game against Cardiff.

    "You know what to expect with a Neil Warnock side - a team fighting to get a result. They will be in confident form.

    "But we would like to capitalise on the fact we are at home, on the back of a really good home victory on Friday."

    Match facts

    • Five of the last six league meetings between these two teams in Brighton have ended level, with Cardiff winning the other.
    • Cardiff haven't lost a league game away at Brighton since January 2002, when Bobby Zamora netted the winner for the Seagulls.
    • The Seagulls have lost just one of their last 20 league games, winning 15 and drawing four.
    • The Bluebirds have won their last three league games - they've not won four on the bounce since January 2013.
    • No side has kept more clean sheets than Brighton in the Championship this season (14, level with Derby).
    • Eight of Cardiff's last 11 league goals have come in the final 20 minutes of play. The other three have come in the opening 25.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 24th January 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2719173358
    2Brighton2617632457
    3Huddersfield271548249
    4Leeds2715391048
    5Reading261448246
    6Sheff Wed271368545
    7Derby271278643
    8Barnsley2712510541
    9Fulham26101061340
    10Norwich2712411540
    11Preston271179340
    12Birmingham279108-537
    13Aston Villa278127136
    14Ipswich279711-534
    15Brentford279612-133
    16Cardiff269611-933
    17QPR279612-1133
    18Wolves278811-332
    19Nottm Forest278613-730
    20Bristol City278316-427
    21Wigan276714-825
    22Burton276714-1125
    23Blackburn276714-1225
    24Rotherham274419-3316
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Children learning gymnastics

    Parent and Child Gymnastics
    Sport england free

    Postnatal Activity Classes

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired