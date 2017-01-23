Brighton & Hove Albion v Cardiff City

Glenn Murray has scored 15 goals in 26 Championship appearances for Brighton this season

BBC coverage

Brighton will assess captain Bruno (groin) and striker Sam Baldock (calf), who both missed Friday's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Leading scorer Glenn Murray is banned after his red card in that game and defender Gaetan Bong (knee) is out.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has no new injury worries as he targets a fourth consecutive league win.

Defender Bruno Ecuele Manga is expected back this week from the Africa Cup of Nations after Gabon were eliminated.

Victory would take Brighton to the top of the Championship table.

The match has been rearranged after the scheduled meeting on 30 December was postponed because of fog.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton told BBC Sussex:

"In my time here we haven't had a comfortable game against Cardiff.

"You know what to expect with a Neil Warnock side - a team fighting to get a result. They will be in confident form.

"But we would like to capitalise on the fact we are at home, on the back of a really good home victory on Friday."

Match facts

Five of the last six league meetings between these two teams in Brighton have ended level, with Cardiff winning the other.

Cardiff haven't lost a league game away at Brighton since January 2002, when Bobby Zamora netted the winner for the Seagulls.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their last 20 league games, winning 15 and drawing four.

The Bluebirds have won their last three league games - they've not won four on the bounce since January 2013.

No side has kept more clean sheets than Brighton in the Championship this season (14, level with Derby).