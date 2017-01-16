Jake Livermore: West Brom make bid of about £10m for Hull midfielder

Livermore has made 25 appearances for Hull in all competitions this season

West Brom have made a bid of about £10m for Hull's Jake Livermore after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin.

Baggies head coach Tony Pulis is desperate to strengthen his squad this month to build on an encouraging first part of the Premier League season.

He failed to land Schneiderlin, who has joined Everton from Manchester United, and also missed out on Leicester's Jeff Schlupp, now at Crystal Palace.

Midfielder Livermore, 27, joined Hull in an £8m deal from Tottenham in 2014.

Pulis is a long-time admirer of Livermore and tried to sign him when he was Palace manager.

He is understood to be encouraged that Livermore only made the bench for Hull's victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.