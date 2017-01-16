Arjen Robben: Bayern Munich winger signs one-year extension

Arjen Robben has won every major domestic trophy with Bayern since joining them in 2009

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has extended his stay with the German champions until the summer of 2018.

The former Chelsea player's current deal was due to expire at the end of the season but he is now tied to the club until he is 34.

"In his position Arjen is one of the best players in the world," Bayern Munich's executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"He's been here for almost eight years and has become a key part of the club."

Netherlands international Robben joined Bayern in a £24m move from Real Madrid in 2009.

In that time he has won five Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, one Champions League, one Fifa Club World Cup, three German Super Cups and one Uefa Super Cup.

Robben has scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga matches and 21 goals in 53 Champions League games for the German side.

Bayern's French winger Franck Ribery and top scorer Robert Lewandowski have also signed contract extensions this season.

On Sunday, Bayern announced the signings of Germany internationals Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.

Carlo Ancelotti's side resume their Bundesliga campaign after the winter break on Friday away to Freiburg (19:30 GMT).

Bayern are three points clear at the top of the table.