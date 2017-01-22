Match ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 4.
Eibar 0-4 Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Defending champions Barcelona maintained the pressure on Spanish title rivals Real Madrid and Sevilla with a routine win at mid-table Eibar.
Substitute Denis Suarez, who replaced the injured Sergio Busquets, opened the scoring with a crisp 20-yard drive.
Barca increased the tempo after the break, doubling their lead when Lionel Messi cushioned in Luis Suarez's pass.
Luis Suarez robbed defender Florian Lejeune to drill in clinically before Neymar converted an injury-time cross.
Victory moved third-placed Barca two points behind leaders Madrid, and a point adrift of Sevilla, at the halfway stage of the Spanish season.
Madrid - who edged past Malaga at the Bernabeu on Saturday - still have a game in hand on their nearest rivals though, after missing a league game in December when they took part in the Club World Cup.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 1Rodríguez
- 7CapaBooked at 39mins
- 15Dos Santos
- 20Lejeune
- 19LunaSubstituted forRiveraat 82'minutes
- 5EscalanteBooked at 26mins
- 14García
- 21León
- 24GonzálezSubstituted forRicoat 74'minutes
- 8InuiSubstituted forPeñaat 78'minutes
- 9EnrichBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 3Gálvez
- 6Rivera
- 11Peña
- 16Rico
- 22Mesa Travieso
- 25Dias Correia
- 30Areitio
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiSubstituted forVidalat 65'minutes
- 23Umtiti
- 24Mathieu
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forD Suárezat 10'minutes
- 7TuranBooked at 42mins
- 10Messi
- 9L SuárezSubstituted forAlcácerat 76'minutes
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 6,340
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 4.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 0, Barcelona 4. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergi Enrich.
Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Pedro León (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Fran Rico.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Fran Rico (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Cristian Rivera replaces Antonio Luna because of an injury.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Jeremy Mathieu.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro León with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Antonio Luna (Eibar) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Rubén Peña replaces Takashi Inui.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Capa.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Fran Rico replaces Adrián González.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a headed pass.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yoel Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Florian Lejeune (Eibar) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Dani García (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Lejeune following a corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Sergi Roberto.
Attempt saved. Adrián González (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Pedro León (Eibar).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro León (Eibar).
Offside, Eibar. Pedro León tries a through ball, but Adrián González is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 0, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a through ball.
Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).
Florian Lejeune (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.