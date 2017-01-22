Osasuna 3-4 Sevilla

Sevilla skipper Iborra scored his fourth and fifth league goals of the season

Second-placed Sevilla maintained the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid with a stirring comeback win at bottom side Osasuna.

Sevilla twice fell behind before two late goals moved them back within a point of Zinedine Zidane's side, who still have a game in hand.

Sergio Leon put Osasuna ahead but Sevilla skipper Vicente Iborra levelled moments before the interval.

Iborra then diverted into his own goal to restore the home side's lead after half-time, but made amends two minutes later when he pounced on a rebound to equalise again.

Franco Vazquez's header put Sevilla ahead for the first time with 10 minutes left, substitute Pablo Sarabia sealing the win in stoppage-time.

Osasuna did pull another goal back through Kenan Kodro, but Sevilla held out for their fourth away league win in five matches.

Later on Sunday, champions Barcelona travel to Eibar as they look to move back within a point of Sevilla.

Real Madrid moved clear of their nearest rivals by edging past mid-table Malaga on Saturday.