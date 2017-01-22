Match ends, Osasuna 3, Sevilla 4.
Osasuna 3-4 Sevilla
-
- From the section European Football
Second-placed Sevilla maintained the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid with a stirring comeback win at bottom side Osasuna.
Sevilla twice fell behind before two late goals moved them back within a point of Zinedine Zidane's side, who still have a game in hand.
Sergio Leon put Osasuna ahead but Sevilla skipper Vicente Iborra levelled moments before the interval.
Iborra then diverted into his own goal to restore the home side's lead after half-time, but made amends two minutes later when he pounced on a rebound to equalise again.
Franco Vazquez's header put Sevilla ahead for the first time with 10 minutes left, substitute Pablo Sarabia sealing the win in stoppage-time.
Osasuna did pull another goal back through Kenan Kodro, but Sevilla held out for their fourth away league win in five matches.
Later on Sunday, champions Barcelona travel to Eibar as they look to move back within a point of Sevilla.
Real Madrid moved clear of their nearest rivals by edging past mid-table Malaga on Saturday.
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 1FernándezBooked at 81mins
- 11Berenguer Remiro
- 3Bonnin Vásquez
- 6Sanjurjo Maté
- 15García
- 21Clerc Martínez
- 10TorresBooked at 18mins
- 14Tienza NúñezBooked at 2minsSubstituted forKodroat 88'minutes
- 8CausicSubstituted forGarcíaat 74'minutes
- 7León LimonesSubstituted forRiviereat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9RieraBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 12Riviere
- 16Fuentes Hernández
- 17Romero
- 19Kodro
- 20de las Cuevas Barberá
- 26Pérez Ruiz
- 31García
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 3Ferreira Filho
- 24MercadoSubstituted forSarabiaat 65'minutes
- 21Martín Pareja
- 23RamiBooked at 29mins
- 18Escudero
- 22VázquezSubstituted forKranevitterat 84'minutes
- 15N'ZonziBooked at 19mins
- 8IborraBooked at 44mins
- 16Jovetic
- 12Ben YedderSubstituted forCorreaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kranevitter
- 5Lenglet
- 9Vietto
- 11Correa
- 13Soria Solís
- 14Kiyotake
- 17Sarabia
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 15,211
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Emmanuel Rivière (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 3, Sevilla 4.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 3, Sevilla 4. Kenan Kodro (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 2, Sevilla 4. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kenan Kodro (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Adil Rami (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Rivière (Osasuna).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Joaquín Correa replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Attempt saved. Alex Berenguer (Osasuna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Torres.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Kenan Kodro replaces Fausto.
Attempt blocked. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Matías Kranevitter replaces Franco Vázquez.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Riera (Osasuna).
Offside, Sevilla. Vicente Iborra tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Booking
Oriol Riera (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mario Fernández (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 2, Sevilla 3. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Mario Fernández.
Attempt saved. Adil Rami (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Oier.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Unai García (Osasuna).
Offside, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Imanol García replaces Goran Causic.
Offside, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Emmanuel Rivière replaces Sergio León.
Hand ball by Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla).
Attempt saved. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia replaces Gabriel Mercado.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 2, Sevilla 2. Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Offside, Osasuna. Goran Causic tries a through ball, but Sergio León is caught offside.
Goal!
Own Goal by Vicente Iborra, Sevilla. Osasuna 2, Sevilla 1.
Foul by Adil Rami (Sevilla).
Oriol Riera (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.