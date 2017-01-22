Juventus 2-0 Lazio

Juventus forward Dybala set up the win with his fifth Serie A goal of the season

Italian champions Juventus reasserted their control over the Serie A title race thanks to a comfortable victory over top-four rivals Lazio in Turin.

Juve led within five minutes thanks to Paulo Dybala's brilliant first-time strike from 20 yards.

It was 2-0 after 16 minutes when top scorer Gonzalo Higuain prodded in Juan Cuadrado's right-wing cross.

Higuain also had a goal ruled out for offside but it mattered little as Juve exerted their authority.

Massimiliano Allegri's side moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, who can cut that gap to one if they beat Cagliari later on Sunday (19:45 GMT).

The ease with which Juventus brushed aside Lazio, who have ambitions of Champions League qualification for only the second time in a decade, was a major statement as they bounced back from defeat against Fiorentina last week.

Failure to beat the capital side would have left the Old Lady vulnerable to losing top spot for the first time since August.

But Allegri's decision to name a bold attacking line-up - including Higuain, Dybala and Mario Mandzukic - in his 300th Serie A game as a manager brought dividends.

Juve rarely looked troubled as they continued their bid for a record sixth successive Scudetto.