Match ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 0.
Juventus 2-0 Lazio
Italian champions Juventus reasserted their control over the Serie A title race thanks to a comfortable victory over top-four rivals Lazio in Turin.
Juve led within five minutes thanks to Paulo Dybala's brilliant first-time strike from 20 yards.
It was 2-0 after 16 minutes when top scorer Gonzalo Higuain prodded in Juan Cuadrado's right-wing cross.
Higuain also had a goal ruled out for offside but it mattered little as Juve exerted their authority.
Massimiliano Allegri's side moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, who can cut that gap to one if they beat Cagliari later on Sunday (19:45 GMT).
The ease with which Juventus brushed aside Lazio, who have ambitions of Champions League qualification for only the second time in a decade, was a major statement as they bounced back from defeat against Fiorentina last week.
Failure to beat the capital side would have left the Old Lady vulnerable to losing top spot for the first time since August.
But Allegri's decision to name a bold attacking line-up - including Higuain, Dybala and Mario Mandzukic - in his 300th Serie A game as a manager brought dividends.
Juve rarely looked troubled as they continued their bid for a record sixth successive Scudetto.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forBarzagliat 74'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 6Khedira
- 5Pjanic
- 7Cuadrado
- 21DybalaSubstituted forRincónat 82'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forPjacaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Hernanes
- 15Barzagli
- 20Pjaca
- 23Dani Alves
- 24Rugani
- 25Murara Neto
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
Lazio
- 22Marchetti
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 3de Vrij
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 26RaduBooked at 19minsSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 60'minutes
- 16ParoloBooked at 83mins
- 20BigliaSubstituted forDjordjevicat 60'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 25LombardiSubstituted forMurgiaat 66'minutes
- 17ImmobileBooked at 26mins
- 10Pereira Gomes
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 2Hoedt
- 6J Lukaku
- 9Djordjevic
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 18Luis Alberto
- 23Leitner
- 28de Freitas Ribeiro
- 55Vargic
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 0.
Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Offside, Lazio. Felipe Anderson tries a through ball, but Filip Djordjevic is caught offside.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Juventus).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marco Parolo (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tomás Rincón (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Paulo Dybala.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Djordjevic (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Barzagli.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Murgia.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Cristiano Lombardi.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Filip Djordjevic (Lazio).
Attempt blocked. Marco Parolo (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín with a through ball.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Filip Djordjevic replaces Lucas Biglia.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku replaces Stefan Radu.
Attempt missed. Lucas Biglia (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.