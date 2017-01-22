Monaco 4-0 Lorient

Monaco forward Valere Germain netted his seventh and eighth league goals of the season

Free-scoring Monaco moved back to the top of France's Ligue 1 with a thumping win against bottom club Lorient.

Brazilian midfielder Boschilia hooked in the opener after a weak punch by Lorient keeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Boschilia scored again by placing through Lecomte's legs from 15 yards after a mazy run from Bernardo Silva.

Valere Germain steered in when Radamel Falcao's effort cannoned back off the post before half-time, capping the win by poking in before the hour mark.

It was the ninth time in 21 league matches this season that Monaco have scored at least four goals, having struck a total of 64, at a rate of more than three per game.

Leonardo Jardim's side moved two points clear of nearest rivals Nice with their fifth win in six league games, and a further point ahead of defending champions Paris St-Germain.

Nice were held 1-1 at struggling Bastia on Friday, while PSG won 2-0 at mid-table Nantes thanks to Edinson Cavani's two goals.