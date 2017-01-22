French Ligue 1
Monaco 4-0 Lorient

Valere Germain scores Monaco's third against Lorient
Monaco forward Valere Germain netted his seventh and eighth league goals of the season

Free-scoring Monaco moved back to the top of France's Ligue 1 with a thumping win against bottom club Lorient.

Brazilian midfielder Boschilia hooked in the opener after a weak punch by Lorient keeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Boschilia scored again by placing through Lecomte's legs from 15 yards after a mazy run from Bernardo Silva.

Valere Germain steered in when Radamel Falcao's effort cannoned back off the post before half-time, capping the win by poking in before the hour mark.

It was the ninth time in 21 league matches this season that Monaco have scored at least four goals, having struck a total of 64, at a rate of more than three per game.

Leonardo Jardim's side moved two points clear of nearest rivals Nice with their fifth win in six league games, and a further point ahead of defending champions Paris St-Germain.

Nice were held 1-1 at struggling Bastia on Friday, while PSG won 2-0 at mid-table Nantes thanks to Edinson Cavani's two goals.

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19SidibeBooked at 90mins
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Veiga de Carvalho e SilvaSubstituted forLemarat 64'minutes
  • 2Tavares
  • 14BakayokoSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 69'minutes
  • 26Boschilia
  • 18GermainSubstituted forMbappe-Lottinat 74'minutes
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 8João Moutinho
  • 11Carrillo
  • 16De Sanctis
  • 24Raggi
  • 27Lemar
  • 29Mbappe-Lottin
  • 35N'Doram

Lorient

  • 40Lecomte
  • 20Moreira
  • 15Peybernes
  • 13Ciani
  • 25Le Goff
  • 7Mvuemba
  • 24LautoaBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMesloubat 45'minutes
  • 8Ribeiro DiasSubstituted forWakasoat 45'minutes
  • 10Marveaux
  • 9Waris
  • 27CabotSubstituted forPhilippoteauxat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bellugou
  • 16Delecroix
  • 17Mesloub
  • 19Philippoteaux
  • 21Mara
  • 23Wakaso
  • 34Koffi
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamLorient
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 4, Lorient 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 4, Lorient 0.

Booking

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Steven Moreira (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Ciani.

Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Lorient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Walid Mesloub with a through ball.

Boschilia (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Romain Philippoteaux (Lorient).

Offside, Lorient. Benjamin Lecomte tries a through ball, but Romain Philippoteaux is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Walid Mesloub (Lorient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Djibril Sidibe.

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Jemerson.

Boschilia (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alhassan Wakaso (Lorient).

Attempt missed. Boschilia (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe-Lottin.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Kylian Mbappe-Lottin replaces Valère Germain.

Foul by Boschilia (Monaco).

Vincent Le Goff (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. João Moutinho replaces Tiemoué Bakayoko.

Attempt missed. Romain Philippoteaux (Lorient) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Majeed Waris.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Mathieu Peybernes (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Boschilia (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alhassan Wakaso (Lorient).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Thomas Lemar replaces Bernardo Silva.

Attempt missed. Alhassan Wakaso (Lorient) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sylvain Marveaux with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Walid Mesloub (Lorient).

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 4, Lorient 0. Valère Germain (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sidibe.

Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Lorient) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sylvain Marveaux.

Offside, Lorient. Sylvain Marveaux tries a through ball, but Romain Philippoteaux is caught offside.

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Jemerson.

Jemerson (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Walid Mesloub (Lorient).

Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).

Majeed Waris (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Monaco 3, Lorient 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Lorient. Romain Philippoteaux replaces Jimmy Cabot.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd January 2017

View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Monaco2115334348
2Nice2113712146
3Paris St G2114342645
4Lyon1911171434
5Guingamp21876431
6Marseille20866030
7Rennes21858-429
8Bordeaux21786-529
9Saint-Étienne216105228
10Toulouse21759-126
11Nantes217410-1425
12Nancy20668-724
13Montpellier21588-523
14Lille216510-723
15Dijon21498-321
16Bastia215610-721
17Angers215610-921
18Caen206311-1221
19Metz20659-1621
20Lorient215313-2018
View full French Ligue 1 table

