Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid2Malaga1

Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos scores against Malaga
Sergio Ramos' second took his tally to six La Liga goals this season - his highest league tally in a single campaign

Skipper Sergio Ramos scored twice as Real Madrid recovered from back-to-back defeats by edging past mid-table La Liga rivals Malaga at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both missed clear chances, while Malaga's Chory Castro hit the post, before centre-back Ramos planted in a free header from Luka Modric's corner.

Ramos netted again shortly before half-time when he slid in another set-piece - despite appearing to stray offside following Toni Kroos' delivery.

Malaga replied through Juanpi's thumping 15-yard drive, but it was not enough to avoid a fifth straight defeat.

The 13th-placed visitors, who have now not won in eight, failed to build on their foothold in the game and rarely looked like stunning the home crowd with an equaliser.

Madrid looked likelier to kill the game off in the closing stages, Ronaldo hitting the base of the post with an angled drive.

However, they more than deserved to move four points clear of second-placed Sevilla, despite not adding a third.

It was a functional, if not vintage, display from Zinedine Zidane's side, who saw a 40-match unbeaten run ended by successive losses at Sevilla and Celta Vigo.

Sevilla travel to bottom club Osasuna on Sunday (11:00 GMT) with Barcelona, a point further back in third place, go to ninth-placed Eibar (19:45).

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 6Nacho
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forIscoat 25'minutes
  • 19ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 78'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 37mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 17VázquezBooked at 85mins
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 82'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 13Casilla
  • 16Kovacic
  • 18Mariano
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Morata
  • 22Isco
  • 23Danilo

Malaga

  • 1Kameni
  • 18Rosales
  • 29Muñoz
  • 4Villanueva
  • 7Pérez LópezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDemichelisat 73'minutes
  • 6CamachoBooked at 78mins
  • 14García del Pozo
  • 10Añor Acosta
  • 31Fornals
  • 11CastroSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 67'minutes
  • 16PeñarandaSubstituted forSantosat 79'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 3Demichelis
  • 8Santos
  • 13Boyko
  • 17Barbosa Valente
  • 20Gontán Gallardo
  • 21Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 39Ontiveros
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
72,687

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamMalaga
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Málaga 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Málaga 1.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Juanpi (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).

Roberto Rosales (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martín Demichelis.

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roberto Rosales (Málaga).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jony (Málaga).

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luis Muñoz (Málaga).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Fornals (Málaga).

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).

Juanpi (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luis Muñoz.

Booking

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Michael Santos (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Santos (Málaga).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Michael Santos replaces Adalberto Peñaranda.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Luka Modric.

Booking

Ignacio Camacho (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ignacio Camacho (Málaga).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Isco.

Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Kameni.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Martín Demichelis replaces Juankar because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid1813413143
2Sevilla1812331639
3Barcelona1811523038
4Atl Madrid1810441834
5Real Sociedad181026532
6Villarreal188731431
7Ath Bilbao18846328
8Celta Vigo18837-327
9Eibar18756126
10Espanyol19685-126
11Las Palmas19676-225
12Alavés19586-323
13Malaga19568-621
14Real Betis18639-1021
15Deportivo La Coruña19478-519
16Leganés19469-1618
17Valencia17449-716
18Sporting Gijón183312-1812
19Granada191711-2610
20Osasuna181611-219
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired