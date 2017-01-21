Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Málaga 1.
Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga
Skipper Sergio Ramos scored twice as Real Madrid recovered from back-to-back defeats by edging past mid-table La Liga rivals Malaga at the Bernabeu.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both missed clear chances, while Malaga's Chory Castro hit the post, before centre-back Ramos planted in a free header from Luka Modric's corner.
Ramos netted again shortly before half-time when he slid in another set-piece - despite appearing to stray offside following Toni Kroos' delivery.
Malaga replied through Juanpi's thumping 15-yard drive, but it was not enough to avoid a fifth straight defeat.
The 13th-placed visitors, who have now not won in eight, failed to build on their foothold in the game and rarely looked like stunning the home crowd with an equaliser.
Madrid looked likelier to kill the game off in the closing stages, Ronaldo hitting the base of the post with an angled drive.
However, they more than deserved to move four points clear of second-placed Sevilla, despite not adding a third.
It was a functional, if not vintage, display from Zinedine Zidane's side, who saw a 40-match unbeaten run ended by successive losses at Sevilla and Celta Vigo.
Sevilla travel to bottom club Osasuna on Sunday (11:00 GMT) with Barcelona, a point further back in third place, go to ninth-placed Eibar (19:45).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 6Nacho
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloSubstituted forIscoat 25'minutes
- 19ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 78'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 37mins
- 8Kroos
- 17VázquezBooked at 85mins
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 82'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 18Mariano
- 20Asensio
- 21Morata
- 22Isco
- 23Danilo
Malaga
- 1Kameni
- 18Rosales
- 29Muñoz
- 4Villanueva
- 7Pérez LópezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDemichelisat 73'minutes
- 6CamachoBooked at 78mins
- 14García del Pozo
- 10Añor Acosta
- 31Fornals
- 11CastroSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 67'minutes
- 16PeñarandaSubstituted forSantosat 79'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 3Demichelis
- 8Santos
- 13Boyko
- 17Barbosa Valente
- 20Gontán Gallardo
- 21Rodríguez Menéndez
- 39Ontiveros
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 72,687
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Málaga 1.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Juanpi (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).
Roberto Rosales (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martín Demichelis.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Málaga).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jony (Málaga).
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luis Muñoz (Málaga).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Fornals (Málaga).
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).
Juanpi (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luis Muñoz.
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Michael Santos (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Santos (Málaga).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Michael Santos replaces Adalberto Peñaranda.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Luka Modric.
Booking
Ignacio Camacho (Málaga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ignacio Camacho (Málaga).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Isco.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Kameni.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Martín Demichelis replaces Juankar because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.