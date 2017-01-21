Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
RB Leipzig 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
-
- From the section European Football
Bundesliga surprise package RB Leipzig continued their chase for Champions League qualification with a routine win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.
Eintracht keeper Lukas Hradecky was sent off after 125 seconds for handling outside his area - and the home side took control just four minutes later.
Marvin Compper pounced on a rebound to put the home side ahead, Timo Werner adding a header before half-time.
Marcel Halstenberg's scrappy third moved the top-flight debutants back within three points of leaders Bayern Munich and eight points clear of third-place Hoffenheim.
Hoffenheim, the only unbeaten side left in Europe's top five leagues, maintained their record with a 2-0 win at 13th-placed Augsburg.
Top scorer Sandro Wagner bundled in his 10th goal of the season shortly after half-time, with former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric tapping in the second.
Hoffenheim, who have won seven and drawn 10 of their 17 games, are a point clear of Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund's right-back Lukasz Piszczek's late tap-in secured a 2-1 win at 10-man Werder Bremen, lifting last season's runners-up to fourth.
Elsewhere, new signing Guido Burgstaller enjoyed a dream debut for ninth-placed Schalke, netting a 92nd-minute winner in the 1-0 victory over second bottom Ingolstadt.
France international Paul-Georges Ntep also played a key role on his Wolfsburg debut, setting up Mario Gomez's winner in their 1-0 home victory against fellow strugglers Hamburg.
Ex-Germany midfielder Torsten Frings, recently appointed as Darmstadt's new coach, saw the league's bottom side earn a point in a 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 4Orban
- 33Compper
- 23Halstenberg
- 13IlsankerSubstituted forO Burkeat 70'minutes
- 31Demme
- 7Sabitzer
- 8Keita
- 9PoulsenSubstituted forSelkeat 62'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 11WernerSubstituted forKaiserat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Coltorti
- 6Khedira
- 17Upamecano
- 19O Burke
- 20Schmitz
- 24Kaiser
- 27Selke
Eintracht Frankfurt
- 1HradeckyBooked at 3mins
- 19Abraham
- 15Hector
- 5Vallejo
- 22Chandler
- 39MascarellBooked at 69mins
- 20Hasebe
- 6Oczipka
- 17RebicBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSeferovicat 72'minutes
- 11GacinovicSubstituted forBarkokat 72'minutes
- 31HrgotaSubstituted forLindnerat 6'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Seferovic
- 13Lindner
- 14Meier
- 18Besuschkow
- 28Barkok
- 30Tarashaj
- 33Tawatha
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 42,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Foul by Davie Selke (RB Leipzig).
Michael Hector (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by David Abraham.
Dominik Kaiser (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Mascarell (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Heinz Lindner (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.
Foul by Dominik Kaiser (RB Leipzig).
Heinz Lindner (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Kaiser replaces Timo Werner.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Bernardo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Aymen Barkok replaces Mijat Gacinovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Haris Seferovic replaces Ante Rebic.
Booking
Davie Selke (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Davie Selke (RB Leipzig).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Oliver Burke replaces Stefan Ilsanker.
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Booking
Omar Mascarell (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Mascarell (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Goal!
Own Goal by Jesús Vallejo, Eintracht Frankfurt. RB Leipzig 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Naby Keita.
Attempt blocked. Davie Selke (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Attempt missed. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).