RB Leipzig 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Red Bull Leipzig beat Eintracht Frankfurt
Defender Marvin Compper put Leipzig ahead with his first Bundesliga goal for the club

Bundesliga surprise package RB Leipzig continued their chase for Champions League qualification with a routine win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht keeper Lukas Hradecky was sent off after 125 seconds for handling outside his area - and the home side took control just four minutes later.

Marvin Compper pounced on a rebound to put the home side ahead, Timo Werner adding a header before half-time.

Marcel Halstenberg's scrappy third moved the top-flight debutants back within three points of leaders Bayern Munich and eight points clear of third-place Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim, the only unbeaten side left in Europe's top five leagues, maintained their record with a 2-0 win at 13th-placed Augsburg.

Top scorer Sandro Wagner bundled in his 10th goal of the season shortly after half-time, with former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric tapping in the second.

Hoffenheim, who have won seven and drawn 10 of their 17 games, are a point clear of Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund's right-back Lukasz Piszczek's late tap-in secured a 2-1 win at 10-man Werder Bremen, lifting last season's runners-up to fourth.

Elsewhere, new signing Guido Burgstaller enjoyed a dream debut for ninth-placed Schalke, netting a 92nd-minute winner in the 1-0 victory over second bottom Ingolstadt.

France international Paul-Georges Ntep also played a key role on his Wolfsburg debut, setting up Mario Gomez's winner in their 1-0 home victory against fellow strugglers Hamburg.

Ex-Germany midfielder Torsten Frings, recently appointed as Darmstadt's new coach, saw the league's bottom side earn a point in a 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 4Orban
  • 33Compper
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 13IlsankerSubstituted forO Burkeat 70'minutes
  • 31Demme
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 8Keita
  • 9PoulsenSubstituted forSelkeat 62'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 11WernerSubstituted forKaiserat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Coltorti
  • 6Khedira
  • 17Upamecano
  • 19O Burke
  • 20Schmitz
  • 24Kaiser
  • 27Selke

Eintracht Frankfurt

  • 1HradeckyBooked at 3mins
  • 19Abraham
  • 15Hector
  • 5Vallejo
  • 22Chandler
  • 39MascarellBooked at 69mins
  • 20Hasebe
  • 6Oczipka
  • 17RebicBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSeferovicat 72'minutes
  • 11GacinovicSubstituted forBarkokat 72'minutes
  • 31HrgotaSubstituted forLindnerat 6'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Seferovic
  • 13Lindner
  • 14Meier
  • 18Besuschkow
  • 28Barkok
  • 30Tarashaj
  • 33Tawatha
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
42,558

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamEintracht Frankfurt
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

Foul by Davie Selke (RB Leipzig).

Michael Hector (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by David Abraham.

Dominik Kaiser (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Omar Mascarell (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Heinz Lindner (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.

Foul by Dominik Kaiser (RB Leipzig).

Heinz Lindner (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Kaiser replaces Timo Werner.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Bernardo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Aymen Barkok replaces Mijat Gacinovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Haris Seferovic replaces Ante Rebic.

Booking

Davie Selke (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Davie Selke (RB Leipzig).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Oliver Burke replaces Stefan Ilsanker.

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Booking

Omar Mascarell (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Mascarell (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Goal!

Own Goal by Jesús Vallejo, Eintracht Frankfurt. RB Leipzig 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Naby Keita.

Attempt blocked. Davie Selke (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Attempt missed. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2017

  • RB Leipzig3Eintracht Frankfurt0
    FT
  • FC Augsburg0TSG Hoffenheim2
    FT
  • Schalke1FC Ingolstadt0
    FT
  • Darmstadt 980B Gladbach0
    FT
  • Werder Bremen1Bor Dortmd2
    FT
  • VfL Wolfsburg1Hamburger SV0
    FT
View all German Bundesliga results

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun1713313042
2RB Leipzig1712321939
3TSG Hoffenheim1771001331
4Bor Dortmd178631730
5Hertha BSC16934830
6Eintracht Frankfurt17854729
71. FC Köln16673625
8SC Freiburg17728-723
9Schalke17638221
10Bayer Levkn16637-121
11Mainz 0516628-420
12VfL Wolfsburg17548-819
13FC Augsburg17467-618
14B Gladbach17458-1017
15Werder Bremen17449-1516
16Hamburger SV173410-1813
17FC Ingolstadt173311-1412
18Darmstadt 98172312-199
View full German Bundesliga table

