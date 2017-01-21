RB Leipzig 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

From the section

Defender Marvin Compper put Leipzig ahead with his first Bundesliga goal for the club

Bundesliga surprise package RB Leipzig continued their chase for Champions League qualification with a routine win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht keeper Lukas Hradecky was sent off after 125 seconds for handling outside his area - and the home side took control just four minutes later.

Marvin Compper pounced on a rebound to put the home side ahead, Timo Werner adding a header before half-time.

Marcel Halstenberg's scrappy third moved the top-flight debutants back within three points of leaders Bayern Munich and eight points clear of third-place Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim, the only unbeaten side left in Europe's top five leagues, maintained their record with a 2-0 win at 13th-placed Augsburg.

Top scorer Sandro Wagner bundled in his 10th goal of the season shortly after half-time, with former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric tapping in the second.

Hoffenheim, who have won seven and drawn 10 of their 17 games, are a point clear of Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund's right-back Lukasz Piszczek's late tap-in secured a 2-1 win at 10-man Werder Bremen, lifting last season's runners-up to fourth.

Elsewhere, new signing Guido Burgstaller enjoyed a dream debut for ninth-placed Schalke, netting a 92nd-minute winner in the 1-0 victory over second bottom Ingolstadt.

France international Paul-Georges Ntep also played a key role on his Wolfsburg debut, setting up Mario Gomez's winner in their 1-0 home victory against fellow strugglers Hamburg.

Ex-Germany midfielder Torsten Frings, recently appointed as Darmstadt's new coach, saw the league's bottom side earn a point in a 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.