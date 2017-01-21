Nantes 0-2 Paris Saint Germain

From the section

Cavani's precise free-kick was his 20th goal in 19 league games this season

French champions Paris St-Germain moved within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Nice as striker Edinson Cavani's brace earned a 2-0 win at Nantes.

The Uruguay forward turned in Lucas Moura's cross to put the visitors ahead at the break.

Thomas Meunier headed against the Nantes bar before Cavani sealed the win with a thumping 25-yard free kick.

PSG, bidding for a fifth straight title, have won their past four games by scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

Unai Emery's third-placed side have 45 points from 21 games - one behind Nice, who drew 1-1 at Bastia on Friday.

Second-placed Monaco, above PSG on goal difference, will go top if they avoid defeat when they host second-bottom Lorient on Sunday.