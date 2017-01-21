French Ligue 1
Nantes0Paris St G2

Nantes 0-2 Paris Saint Germain

Edinson Cavani
Cavani's precise free-kick was his 20th goal in 19 league games this season

French champions Paris St-Germain moved within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Nice as striker Edinson Cavani's brace earned a 2-0 win at Nantes.

The Uruguay forward turned in Lucas Moura's cross to put the visitors ahead at the break.

Thomas Meunier headed against the Nantes bar before Cavani sealed the win with a thumping 25-yard free kick.

PSG, bidding for a fifth straight title, have won their past four games by scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

Unai Emery's third-placed side have 45 points from 21 games - one behind Nice, who drew 1-1 at Bastia on Friday.

Second-placed Monaco, above PSG on goal difference, will go top if they avoid defeat when they host second-bottom Lorient on Sunday.

Line-ups

Nantes

  • 30Dupé
  • 15Dubois
  • 26Djidji
  • 3Santos SilvaBooked at 65mins
  • 6Alves de Lima
  • 7IlokiSubstituted forPardoat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 28Rongier
  • 27Gillet
  • 14HaritSubstituted forThomassonat 74'minutes
  • 10BammouSubstituted forStepinskiat 67'minutes
  • 9Sala

Substitutes

  • 4Vizcarrondo
  • 8Thomasson
  • 13Moimbé
  • 18Stepinski
  • 19Touré
  • 20Pardo
  • 40Braat

Paris St G

  • 1Trapp
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Maxwell
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRabiotat 76'minutes
  • 8Motta
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forBen Arfaat 83'minutes
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forDi Maríaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 11Di María
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 21Ben Arfa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 25Rabiot
  • 40Descamps
Referee:
Johan Hamel
Attendance:
32,858

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamParis St G
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Foul by Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain).

Adrien Thomasson (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Motta tries a through ball, but Hatem Ben Arfa is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.

Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Adrien Thomasson (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Lima.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Edinson Cavani.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Maxime Dupé.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Lima.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Koffi Djidji (Nantes).

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Adrien Thomasson replaces Amine Harit.

Attempt missed. Emiliano Sala (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Harit.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Felipe Pardo (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Felipe Pardo (Nantes).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Julian Draxler because of an injury.

Delay in match Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Maxwell.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Mariusz Stepinski replaces Yacine Bammou.

Goal!

Goal! Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Diego Carlos (Nantes) is shown the yellow card.

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Carlos (Nantes).

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the box. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross following a set piece situation.

Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Koffi Djidji (Nantes).

